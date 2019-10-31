Register
17:40 GMT +331 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WhatsApp

    Indian Govt Seeks Clarification from WhatsApp on Latest Data Breach - Report

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Ministry of Information and Technology has given 4 November as the date by which Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is expected to explain its latest data-breach scandal.

    On Thursday, WhatsApp admitted to having been accessible to Israel-based cyber-spies who were tracking and snooping on activists and journalists in India.
    Along with India, in May 2019 a total of 1,400 journalists and activists from parts of Africa, Europe, Middle East and North America were also targeted by the Israel-based techies monitoring WhatsApp conversations in violation of the apps security and privacy guidelines.

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, Indian Minister of Information and Technology, took to Twitter on Thursday to address the violations of Indians' privacy and expressed serious concerns.

    A ​Delhi-based digital platforms’ watchdog called “Internet Freedom Foundation” also pushed for “surveillance reform” in India, triggered by the alarming spy-attack.

    ​With 400 million monthly active users, India is the biggest market for WhatsApp in the world.

    Back in 2017, the messaging app applied end-to-end encryption to chats on its platform to ensure the security of the information exchanged.

    The feature is usually a precautionary layer of protection that safeguards messages, photos, videos, voice notes, documents, status updates, links and calls from falling into the wrong hands.

    However, the question that surfaces here is WhatsApp’s position on this particular data breach incident, and how the cyber-spies got past their encryption.

    Canada-based interdisciplinary laboratory Citizen Lab is currently investigating the spyware that compromised the private information of eminent people and gave access to hackers.

    Interestingly, this news of another Facebook data breach scandal comes at a time when the US-based social networking giant is locking horns with the government of India, over refusing to let authorities investigate the chats of alleged suspects involved in spreading fake news to a population of 1.7 billion.

    WhatsApp’s explanation on 4 November to the IT Ministry of India on this spy-strike on Indians is expected to have a direct effect on the response to “WhatsApp Pay” – the in-app digital payments service Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to “soon” launch in India.

    Related:

    WhatsApp Rolls Out Television Campaign in India to Fight Fake News
    Facebook May Soon Open Debut WhatsApp Payment Service in India - Reports
    India Dismisses Facebook's Alternative Options on Absolute WhatsApp Traceability
    WhatsApp Likely to Officially Roll Out Payments Service Later This Year in India - Report
    Tags:
    spyware, Israel, Twitter, India, messaging app, Facebook, WhatsApp
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
    Rallying Republicans
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse