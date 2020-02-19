Dreamy Pitch Amid Snow-Capped Mountains May Be Every Cricketer's Fantasy - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Cricket is loved by millions of people across the globe. In India you can find cricket lovers in every nook and corner.

A video of people playing cricket in adverse weather in the disputed region of the Kashmir Valley has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by journalist Baba Umar shows people dressed up in Kashmiri clothes and playing cricket in the snow. The people have cleared a patch of snow from the ground and converted it into a cricket pitch. In the background, you can also observe snow covered mountains.

Over the last few years, snow cricket has become popular among the residents of Kashmir.

Gurez is a valley located in the high Himalayas in northern Jammu and Kashmir, India. At about 8,000 feet (2,400 m) above sea level, the valley is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. It has diverse fauna and wildlife including the Himalayan brown bear and the snow leopard.

Earlier this month, the government announced that is going to establish sports infrastructure worth INR 4 Billion ($55 million) in Jammu and Kashmir with several projects in the pipeline under the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Limited, a company created in 2018 to tide over the infrastructural deficiencies in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The project includes the development of a number of new sports stadiums in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.