Register
11:57 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Hens are pictured at a poultry farm in Lunteren, Netherlands, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

    Chicken Legs, Dairy Market Access to Define US, India Trade Talks

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107834/22/1078342211.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002181078333141-chicken-legs-dairy-market-access-to-define-us-india-trade-talks/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Immediately after withdrawing from the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) last November, India initiated talks with the US to reach a trade agreement.

    Ahead of US President Donald Trump's India visit on 24-25 February, chicken legs and dairy market access are the key issues on which the fate of India-US free trade agreement depends.

    Sources in the Indian Commerce Ministry have pointed out the US is demanding a significant tariff cut on exports of chicken legs to India.

    "The US is demanding a 90% tariff cut on chicken legs to 10% from 100% per cent, currently," sources say, adding that India, however, is offering a 25% tariff on the item.

    Yet another US demand to be discussed by the two nations, is access to the Indian dairy sector.

    The Indian side, however, is concerned about the fact that US bovines are fed the meat and tissues of cows and dairy products from such farms, may not suit the Indian cultural ethos, with New Delhi insisting on safeguards and quotas.

    A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    India in Trade Surplus With America as US Industry in Decline - RSS Ally Ahead of Trump Visit
    Ahead of Trump's visit, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was expected to visit India to finalise the deal, but that visit might now be ruled out.

    The Indian Commerce Ministry has not cited any official reasons behind Lighthizer not visiting India, but it is believed that a "limited trade deal" may be behind it.

    Lighthizer has held several rounds of talks with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal over the phone.

    The Indian side has maintained that despite ongoing negotiations, the country is not in favour of rushing through a deal. A deal will be signed by India only if it benefits the country.

    After withdrawing from the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in November last year, India initiated trade talks with the US. Following India's pullout, member nations now include ten Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations and China, New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Korea. RCEP is envisaged as the world's biggest trade block representing at least 30% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

    India withdrew from the deal as China did not agree on India's demands for rationalising non-tariff barriers. New Delhi had been seeking open market access for Indian goods in China and a safety mechanism against import surges from Beijing, which was also demanding entry into India's dairy market, to which it did not agree.  

    Related:

    Failure of US-India Trade Deal Not a Good Sign - Analysts
    India, US Make Progress in Trade Talks But More Work Needed to Reach Deal - Ambassador
    US May Sign Trade Deal With India This Month - Trump
    Tags:
    dairy products, chicken, deal, free trade, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Stick of Fortune or Japanese 'Naked' Festival
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse