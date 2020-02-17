Fresh Death Warrant Issued in Nirbhaya Rape Case: Four Convicts to be Hanged on 3 March

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian court has issued a new execution warrant against the four convicted in the rape and death of a 23-year-old girl in India's national capital in 2012. Previously the execution has repeatedly been postponed as the accused used legal remedies to delay it.

The Additional Sessions Court has issued a fresh death warrant against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. As per the warrant, the four convicts – Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma – will be hanged on 3 March at 6 am IST.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana in applications by Tihar Jail Superintendent and the victim's parents, seeking the issuance of a new date for the execution of the death warrant against the four convicts.

Earlier in the day, Mukesh Singh sought to change his lawyer, while the second convict – Akshay had asked permission of the court to file a fresh clemency plea before the President of India.

Calling the application by Mukesh's mother seeking new counsel for her son as "unfortunate", the court had appointed a new counsel.

At the same hearing, Akshay moved a fresh mercy petition. His counsel argued, due to poverty and ignorance, he could not inform of complete facts in the earlier mercy petition.

The six men were arrested for a crime that took place on 16 December 2012 when a girl, who became known as Nirbhaya (the fearless) was returning home with a male friend.

She was gang-raped in a moving bus and later succumbed to her injuries in a hospital. While the prime accused Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide during the trial, another perpetrator was a juvenile and was released after he served three years in a reform facility. The incident had triggered large-scale protests across the country.