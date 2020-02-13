Indian ‘Arrange Marriage’ Trend Extends to Dogs Ahead of Valentine’s Day

New Delhi (Sputnik): Lovestruck couples who are planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day in public may have to keep an eye out for self-proclaimed vigilante groups, who oppose “western culture” and attempt to impose native traditions and values on Indian society.

A video shared by Twitterati on Thursday shows members of Bharat Sena, a self-styled Hindu group which aims to regulate public morality, marrying off two dogs in public to warn people against public displays of affection on Valentine’s Day. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city.

Group members can be seen donning the disinterested canines with marigold garlands, a traditional ritual in Hindu weddings, while several others stood behind holding saffron flags. In traditional Indian norms, unmarried girls are not expected to go out with male friends in public.

Members of Bharat Sena marrying two dogs off in #Coimbatore on Wednesday condemning #ValentinesDay celebrations in the city. pic.twitter.com/wd8LkFiFXr — Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) February 13, 2020

Another Hindu group named Hindu Sena has called for “Hindu awakening” saying it won’t tolerate public display of affection. It has warned couples of police action if they indulge in such actions. In the past, incidents have occurred when fringe groups have forcibly married off couples celebrating Valentine’s Day.