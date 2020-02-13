Indian Military Helicopter Tasked With Guarding Chinese Border Makes Forced Landing

New Delhi (Sputnik): In October, an Indian Army helicopter carrying the then-chief of the army’s Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers, made an emergency landing following a technical glitch in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

An Indian Army Chetak helicopter from the 17 Mountain strike corp unit made a precautionary landing in Punjab on Thursday. Initial information suggests that the crew members of the military helicopters are safe.

The pilot of the ageing helicopter Z 1398, which will be replaced in next few years with a locally-made light utility helicopter, made the landing in an agriculture field in Ropar of Punjab after its control panel indicated a possible technical snag. Army sources said that another Army chopper had reached the landing site.

It’s the second emergency landing of Chetak helicopter this month. Earlier, on 3 February, Chetak helicopter crash-landed at Rudkhud near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

Another Army chopper is on way to the landing site. pic.twitter.com/Jl2qjFjNP7 — अमित बिष्ट (@amitbisht280) February 13, 2020

India’s 1.5 million armed personnel have for years been waiting to replace the military’s ageing light helicopters. The Chetak helicopters are considered a lifeline for army formations and troops deployed in the Himalayan region.