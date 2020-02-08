India Taking Steps to Ensure Women's Safety Amid Rising Number of Rape, Domestic Violence Cases

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier last week, a 25-year old man allegedly raped a five-year-old minor in the staff quarters of the US embassy in New Delhi. Shocking incidents like this have been on the rise in India.

In a bid to make sure women are safe, the Chief of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated the state's first special police facility, known as a “Disha Police station”, to help victims get justice within 21 days of lodging their complaints by completing investigations in seven days and arranging trials in 14 days.

To fast-track the process, “Disha”, which means “direction”, will also be powered by a mobile app which will allow women in distress to reach out for help.

In the coming days, a total of 18 “Disha” police stations will be set up across Andhra Pradesh.

Since morning, #DishaPolicceStation has remained a top trending hashtag on Twitter in India with netizens applauding the state's initiative.

​India is currently struggling with rape cases which often end in long and emotionally distressing trials that can stretch on for years.

For instance, in the minor's rape case that happened in the grounds of the US embassy in Delhi, the accused is currently facing a death penalty. However, the trial timeline remains unclear.

In December 2019, local police in Telangana state shot dead four alleged rapists in an “encounter” after they raped and burnt a 26-year old woman in November.

In 2012, a group of six men brutally assaulted and raped a young woman in a moving bus in the suburbs of New Delhi. The shocking case came to be infamously known as the Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012. The the guilty parties in the case have been sentenced to death.