Mob Lynching: One Farmer Killed, Six Injured Over Money Dispute in India - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau data, personal enmity (5,179 cases) was the motive in the highest number of murder cases in 2018 followed by property disputes (3,424 cases)

A farmer was killed and six others were left injured on Wednesday after a mob in India’s Madhya Pradesh state brutally beat them over a money dispute.

A video of the incident, posted by IBC 24, a regional news channel in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh states, shows a group of people mercilessly beating the victims with wooden sticks as locals look on.

​According to the police, the victims, all farmers, had allegedly paid the labourers to work in their fields but the labourers failed to work.

“On Wednesday morning, the farmers visited the village and asked them to return their money and even suggested that if they can not return the money then they should work for them in order to repay,” said a senior police official of Madhya Pradesh.

The officer further revealed that an argument ensued between the villagers and the farmers, which soon turned violent.

“The villagers chased them and brutally thrashed the farmers with sticks during which a farmer lost his life while the other six were critically injured. A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” the official said.