06:24 GMT28 January 2020
    Smog and dust in New Delhi

    Delhi Elections: No Manifestos Yet, But Candidates Line-Up Promises To Woo Voters

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    0 0 0
    New Delhi (Sputnik):  With state legislative elections in Delhi scheduled for 8 February, the three major parties, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC), have yet to release a manifesto - a public declaration of policies and aims.

    Candidates are in no mood to wait for the release of their respective party’s official manifestos, and have come up with their “personal” manifestos and are going an extra mile in exaggerating promises to attract voters during campaigning.

    While some are promising monthly pensions of $69 (Rs 5,000), others are promising to build a hospital. On top of that, some candidates have gone to the extent of declaring their individual promises were being offered  as an additional perk to those announced by their parties.

    Congress’ candidate in the Mundka constituency of west Delhi, Naresh Kumar, promised to build two hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art technology during the rally.

    Similarly, Congress' candidate from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar constituency, Haridutt Sharma, has promised a monthly pension of $69.

    The candidates of the nation's ruling party BJP were in no mood to be left behind. Party candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga, who's running in Hari Nagar constituency in West Delhi, has launched a manifesto promising the residents relief from pollution by installing 60 smog towers and has declared that a cricket stadium would be built in every ward (city administrative division) if he comes to power.

    Meanwhile, AAP candidates are also wooing voters with their manifestos that promise a continuation of freebies given by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi.

    Months before elections, the Delhi government had launched free rides for women travelling in public buses. The party also announced that those consuming up to 200 units of electricity in a month won’t have to pay their bills.

    Delhi is gearing up for elections, scheduled for 8 February, and the counting of votes will take place on 11 February. Nearly 14.6 million voters will exercise their voting rights.

    In the 2015 state legislative elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 constituencies in the state, with BJP winning the remaining three. Congress had failed to secure a single seat in the last elections.

     

    Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party, elections, New Delhi, Delhi, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
