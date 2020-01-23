Register
16:32 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian residents photograph India's tallest flag as it is unveiled in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on March 3, 2015

    On 123rd Birthday, India Remembers Dynamic Freedom Fighter Whose Death Still Remains a Mystery

    © AFP 2019 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/103684/94/1036849429.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001231078111521-on-123rd-birthday-india-remembers-dynamic-freedom-fighter-whose-death-still-remains-a-mystery/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947 after almost two centuries of peaceful and in some cases violent struggle. Subhas Chandra Bose, a political activist who believed that freedom could not be achieved through peaceful means, has been fondly remembered as a “Netaji” (leader).

    On Thursday, just three days ahead of India’s 71st Republic Day celebrations, the country's national leaders and netizens flooded Twitter with tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birthday.  

    President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the wish-wagon on his birthday on Twitter, with the latter also sharing a picture of a hand-written note that Bose’s father wrote in 1897 on the day his son was born.

    ​Survived by historic stories and well-known slogans like “Tum mujhe khoon do, mei tumhe aazaadi dunga” (You give me blood, I’ll give you freedom), Bose formed an army called the Indian National Army to fight the Brits and even received aide from Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan during World War II to contribute to freeing India from British rule.

    Netizens have shared facts and vintage pictures of Bose on social media. With over 50,000 mentions already, #NetajiSubhasChandraBose is trending on Twitter in India followed by other hashtags including #NetajiBirthday and #subhashchandrabose among others.

    The death of Subhas Chandra Bose is still shrouded in mystery and its details have remained unclear and classified.

    According to records, Bose died in a plane crash in the area of Taipei, Taiwan in August 1945. Japanese news agency Domai had confirmed the news back then along with the details of Bose’s cremation in the Taihoku crematory on 18 August 1945.

    One of the most famous theories surrounding the possibility that Bose actually survived the crash or was not involved in one at all believes that the freedom fighter came back to India in 1955 and stayed in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh as a strange godman named “Gumnami Baba” (unnamed saint).

    For years, several people asserted that Gumnami Baba was actually Bose living in disguise or conscious oblivion. The unnamed saint died on 16 September 1985. But a judicial probe into his death concluded that the story of Gumnami Baba was not true.

    Related:

    Janmashtami Celebrations Take Place Across India to Mark Lord Krishna’s Birthday (Video)
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 46, Twitter Erupts With Birthday Wishes in India
    Twitter Blushes Pink and Red As Bollywood's 'King Of Romance' Celebrates His Birthday
    Tags:
    Twitter, Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, independence, freedom, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse