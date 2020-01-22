Register
19:09 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian employee looks for illegal Indian rupee currency notes at a bank in Mumbai on September 3, 2013

    India Stares at a Wide Revenue Gap Ahead of the National Budget on 1 February

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/103973/74/1039737448.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001221078104677-india-stares-at-a-wide-revenue-gap-ahead-of-the-national-budget-on-1-february/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): All eyes will be on Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she tables her second budget on 1 February in Parliament. Her second budget comes at a time when the country’s GDP growth is falling, inflation is rising and the overall economy is facing a slowdown.

    Ahead of the presentation of the national budget by Finance Minister Sitharaman, India is on a sticky wicket as far as revenue is concerned. The country is likely to falter on both tax as well as disinvestment receipts for the current financial year (ending March 2020), say officials from the Indian finance ministry.

    In the budget tabled on 5 July last year, the Indian ministry of finance targeted direct tax revenues of $188 billion for 2019-20, including corporate taxes and personal income taxes. Of this, the corporate tax target was set at $108 billion, and personal income tax target was $80 billion. 

    Last year, the national budget was tabled in July because of parliamentary elections in April and May.

    Sources in the finance ministry revealed that the collections are way behind and nowhere near the targets.

    “Against corporate tax collection of $108 billion, the collection through 15 January stands at $54.5 billion. Similarly, on the personal income tax front, the collection is at $46 billion, lagging behind the target of $80 billion,” said a government source on condition of anonymity. 

    Even though the ministry is hoping that collection will rise in the remaining two months of the financial year (February and March 2020), there could still be a wide gap in revenues. “The final shortfall could be to the tune of $15billion - $20 billion,” said the official.

    Experts blame the shortfall on several factors, including the economic slowdown and low consumer spending.

    Vineet Agarwal
    © Photo : YouTube/ TCIL Group
    'India's Upcoming Budget Needs to Spur Domestic Demand, Revive Exports' - Assocham Vice-President
    The former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said, “This is largely due to the all-pervasive economic slowdown resulting in dropping incomes as well as tight-fisted spending, even on essentials such as food by the Indian middle class.”

    India’s major indirect taxes were subsumed, under the Goods and Service Tax (GST), launched in July 2017. However, the GST revenues are also set for a major shortfall in the current financial year.

    Against a GST revenue target of $93billion announced for the current financial year (April 2019 – March 2020), the mop-up until January has been just $64 billion, according to finance ministry data.

    The income tax department, which comes under the Indian finance ministry, has asked its top officials to ensure that the target is met.

    Experts believe that it is the slowing economy which has to be blamed.

    “From where will GST revenue come, when the economy is slowing? Indirect tax collections will go up only when the economy recovers from its slow pace of growth. GST collection may remain marginally higher than the last year’s collection but meeting the target is out of the question,” said V.S. Krishnan, former member (GST), Central Board Indirect Taxes and Customs, which oversees indirect tax collection in the country. 

    India is also likely to falter on the disinvestment target as per officials in the ministry. Against a budget target of $15 billion, the disinvestment receipts may barely cross the 20-25 % mark.

    A dent in the government revenues had been a foregone conclusion as India faces an acute slowdown.

    The Indian government has lowered its own Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the current financial year to 5 per cent from 7 per cent projected earlier. India’s GDP has almost halved from a high of 8 per cent in April-June 2018 to 4.5 per cent in July-September 2019.  

    Related:

    Former Top Indian Bureaucrat Says Fiscal Deficit ‘Much Larger’ Than Gov't Projections
    Deep Malaise in Indian Economy, Says Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
    Worshipping Tridents: Indian Saints Seek Divine Intervention to Help 'Failing Economy'
    Tags:
    slowdown, Economy, budget, revenue, income tax, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse