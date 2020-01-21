Register
18:45 GMT +321 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    INS Chakra

    India Shortlists Firms to Build 6 Nuclear Conventional Submarines Worth $7 Bln

    © CC BY-SA 2.5 / Indian Navy / INS Chakra
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/102939/91/1029399198.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001211078094844-india-shortlists-firms-to-build-6-nuclear-conventional-submarines-worth-7-bln/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Navy currently has 15 submarines including one INS Chakra (Akula class nuclear sub) from Russia. Last week, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi he said that New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the growing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

    India's apex decision making body for defence procurement has approved the shortlist of companies that will build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy.

    The Defence Ministry said that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved a shortlist of Indian Strategic Partners (SP) and the potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to construct submarines at the cost of over $7 billion under the ambitious strategic partnership model.

    Sources said from the Indian side private firm Larsen & Toubro, and state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited will partner with a foreign firm for the project.

    DAC has rejected the joint bid by Adani and Hindustan Shipyard Limited on technical grounds. The council has also cleared the names of five foreign technology partners who applied to take part in the competition.

    "The strategic Partnership Model aims at promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment, in addition to establishing an industrial and R&D eco-system capable of meeting the future requirements of the Armed Forces besides giving a boost to exports," the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    The Indian Navy had formally launched the programme to construct six air-independent propulsion-enabled submarines under Project 75 (India) in 2017. The request for information was issued to six foreign shipyards – Rubin Design Bureau of Russia, Naval Group of France, Navantia of Spain, Saab of Sweden, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan and ThyssenKrupp of Germany– under the strategic partnership model.

    However, the Japanese side did not respond to the Indian invitation because of the conditions for the transfer of technology.

    The strategic partnership model stipulates collaboration between one of India's private defence shipbuilders and a foreign manufacturer.

    The Indian Navy had asked the selected manufacturers to provide operational details of their respective submarines with air-independent propulsion systems (AIP) and anti-surface, anti-submarine and land-attack capabilities.

    Presently, the Indian Navy has nine Kilo-class and four Shishumar (Type 209/1500) class, one Kalvari (French Scorpene) class and one INS Chakra (Akula class nuclear sub) from Russia.

    Under Project-75, the Indian Navy had finalised a contract with the French Naval Group to construct six diesel-electric submarines at an Indian shipyard and to date has commissioned one submarine under the project.

    The Indian Navy assessed a requirement of at least 24 submarines to maintain its superiority over Bangladesh and Pakistan who are poised to deploy additional submarines sourced from China soon.

    Last week, Admiral Karambir Singh said that New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the growing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

    "We are all aware of the numbers, the tonnage, the number of ships, everything that is growing. We had seen this in the Indian Ocean region itself starting in 2008 when joined in the anti-piracy patrol. Before that, they weren't very obvious in the Indian Ocean region, but now you find that at any given time, there are seven to eight PLA warships in that area," the Indian Navy Chief said in New Delhi while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on 15 January.

    Related:

    Indian Navy Floats Tender for Underwater Weapons Systems for its French-Origin Submarines
    Indian Navy Set to Induct Superior Stealth Submarine Amid Power Battle in Indian Ocean
    Indian Navy Plans to Build Six Nuke-Powered Submarines
    Tags:
    Kalvari submarine, submarine, People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, China, Indian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse