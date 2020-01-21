New Delhi (Sputnik): Over 630 million Indians use the internet, and time spent on social media platforms like Facebook, Tik Tok and Twitter has been on the rise. According to a report, Facebook users in India accounted for 22 percent of the population.

A 26-year-old man from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has strangled his wife to death due to her obsession with Facebook, according to local police. Ayaz Ahmed Ansari was arrested by police on Monday night for killing his wife, Naina Manglani.

“For the past few days, Naina was at her mother’s house because of the frequent quarrels with her husband Ansari. On Sunday morning, Ansari called Naina and asked her to meet him in order to sort out the differences between them,” said a senior officer with the Jaipur Police.

The officer said Ansari took her around the city and entertained her through the day. Later at night, he took her to the Jaipur-Delhi highway and strangled her.

“He threw her in the roadside bushes in an isolated area and even smashed her face with a heavy object in order to hide her identity. However, her body was spotted by a passerby and further investigations led us to Ansari. He was arrested late on Monday night,” the officer added.,

During investigation, Ansari revealed that Naina was always on her phone using Facebook, which led to frequent quarrels between them.

“After being frustrated with her, her obsession with social media and frequent quarrels led him to kill her,” the officer said adding that he was sent to jail by a local court.