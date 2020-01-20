Register
12:19 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Lucknow, the capital of India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh

    India’s Top Court Rules on Uttar Pradesh Govt Renaming Allahabad, Prayagraj

    © Photo : Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107612/69/1076126912.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001201078082843-indias-top-court-rules-on-uttar-pradesh-govt-renaming-allahabad-prayagraj/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The city of Allahabad in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was named by the medieval-era Mughal Emperor Akbar. State governments, under the opposition Congress, have also previously changed the names of various cities. 

    Amid the name-changing spree undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court of India issued a notice to the State government in response to a petition challenging the renaming of one of India's most populous districts 'Allahabad' as 'Prayagraj' in 2018.

    The petition was filed by the Allahabad Heritage Society, an archaeological organisation which aims to preserve the cultural heritage of the city.

    The BJP-ruled state administration led by Yogi Adityanath renamed the historic city arguing that it was "correcting the wrongs committed by the Mughal emperor Akbar 500 years ago".

    After the renaming, an official statement issued by the government had said: "The board researched documents and found that there were 14 "Prayags" (confluence of rivers) in the country, but only the one here, also known as King of all Prayags (hence, Prayagraj), had a name change to Allahabad."

    The BJP had further stated it would undertake the renaming of Allahabad University and Allahabad High Court.

    Previously in 2018, Adityanath approved the renaming of the Faizabad district to Ayodhya.

    The Mughal Emperor Akbar renamed the ancient city of Allahabad 'Illahabas' (abode of God) in 1575. The earlier name of the city was 'Prayag'. The medieval texts, including those written by Akbar's court historian Abul Fazl, refer to the city as "Prayag". The name also finds mention in Indian scriptures as "Piyag".

    While the opposition accuses the State government of tampering with history and not focusing on the real issues, some historians claim that places with Islamic-origin names are being targeted.

    Historian Irfan Habib had said: "Some people define it in very communal terms. They want to undo everything that has anything to do with India's medieval past."

    However, India's leading opposition Congress party-led governments had also undertaken renaming in various states, and this is not a new BJP phenomenon. Under the rule of the Congress party, cities such as Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram and Calcutta were respectively renamed Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and Kolkata in the recent past.

    Related:

    Northern Indian State of Uttar Pradesh on High Alert Over Trade Union Shutdown
    Spiritual Path for Medical Students in India’s Uttar Pradesh to Reduce Doctor-Patient Clashes
    India’s Ruling Party Chief Amit Shah to Hold Pro-Citizenship Law Rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
    Tags:
    Yogi Adityanath, Allahabad Railway station, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse