Four Million to Form Massive Human Chain at Pro-Environment Initiative in India - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian state of Bihar has launched a mega-event, the forming of a human chain to create awareness about the ongoing climate crisis across the globe. This is the state’s third such human chain event.

At least four million people are participating in an event to form the largest-ever human chain at Gandhi Maidan in the eastern state of Bihar for an initiative spearheaded by state Chief Nitish Kumar.

The 16,351-kilometre (10,160-mile) human chain, claimed it to be longest to be attempted, is being formed to promote the state government’s pro-environment conservation campaign and to denounce the practice of dowry, and child marriage.

Bihar: CM Nitish Kr,Dy CM Sushil Modi&other min of the state gather at Gandhi Maidan,in Patna to participate in the human chain formation, organised by state govt, in support of 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali',a flagship prog of CM,to fight climate change&social evils like child marriage pic.twitter.com/JfugoSe7Pm — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

The human chain will be formed along the Gangetic belt from Buxar to Bhagalpur on the border with Jharkhand, including the Sheohar-Muzaffarpur-Aurangabad axis.

Kumar will break his own record of an 11,285-km human chain that was formed in 2017 against liquor prohibition and another 13,660-km chain in 2018 against dowry and child marriage.