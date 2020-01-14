India Wakes Up to Soaring Kites, Sweets and Festive Twitter Amid Major Harvest Festivals

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has a rich culture of traditions and festivals: every year over 30 major festivals marking significant days from diverse religions are observed across the nation.

On Tuesday, Indians woke up to coloured kites soaring in the sky on the occasion of the festival of “Makar Sankaranti” also known as “Uttarayan” – which marks the end of the winter season and welcomes the summer. Hindus offer prayers to Lord Surya, who is symbolised by the Sun.

Known as the Indian version of “Thanksgiving”, Sankaranti is a harvest festival that gathers friends, neighbours and families together to celebrate the day with early morning dips in holy rivers, flying kites, exchanging sweets made of sesame seeds and evenings lit up with bonfires. Legit Kite-flying competitions are organised in neighbourhoods across the country.

Netizens took to Twitter to wish each other a happy Makar Sankaranti with pictures of kites.

All set broo 😂 Happy Makarsankranti to all 💃 pic.twitter.com/3I4lLShShS — IrtizA (@Varuns_Irtu) January 14, 2020

All set for #MakarSankranti



We Gujaratis keep waiting for this day whole year and finally #Uttarayan is here 😊 pic.twitter.com/xTYG7HAp9e — Deep Pandya (@deeppandya98) January 14, 2020

​The festivities associated with Sankaranti are known by different names from region to region. The festival is called "Lohri" in North India, "Pedda Pandaga" in the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, "Magh Bihu" in north-eastern state of Assam and "Pongal" in South India.

People from various regions in India dress up in their traditional ethnic attires as part of the festivities.

Here’s to those who laid the groundwork to a bountiful harvest. Let’s enjoy and respect the fruits of their labour! #Lohri #Pongal #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/u82JbzI9fp — Ruosh (@Ruoshofficial) January 13, 2020

This Lohri, may all your friends and family come together, dance & sing merrily around the biggest bonfire ever.



Spread peace and prosperity!!

We wish you the happiest Lohri and Makar Sankranti ever. #Lohri pic.twitter.com/QWERmgtJeq — Jag Kalyan (@Jagkalyan2) January 13, 2020

Bhogi is an ocassion to to mark a new and prosperous beginning by discarding discard old and derelict things. #MakarSankranti



May this day make our future as bright as the sun shine, and bring joy, prosperity and happiness into the lives of all.#Pongal pic.twitter.com/sTBsd3TVuP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 14, 2020

On Twitter, #MakarSankaranti, #Pongal, #Lohri and #Bihu are also trending in India.

However, as gathered from previous years, hundreds of birds get injured on Uttarayan in India by the glass-shred coated strings called “Manjha” used for flying kites. This year, netizens are urging people to be careful not to hurt birds while enjoying the festivities.

@ShraddhaKapoor Hundreds of birds and humans get severely injured or die due to manja (kite-flying strings) during #MakarSankranti.



Here’s a video on what’s wrong with manja: #SayNoToManja pic.twitter.com/tIW9JYt6yR — PETA India (@PetaIndia) January 14, 2020