Sunny Deol, Bollywood Actor Turned BJP Lawmaker, on "Missing Persons" Posters Put Up in Punjab

New Delhi (Sputnik): Making his political debut in the 2019 General Elections, Actor Sunny Deol won a seat in Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. He is the third lawmaker from his family after his father and legendary actor Dharmendra and his mother Hema Malini.

Voters in the Indian state of Punjab have put up missing posters and are seeking the whereabouts of Sunny Deol, a Bollywood actor turned-Member of Parliament who represents a constituency in the state. They claim the actor has abandoned them and is not visiting his voters to take stock of their grievances and demands. Punjab is adjacent to a region of the same name in neighbouring Pakistan.

It’s not the first time that Deol has been criticised. Earlier, after winning the elections, he had chosen a writer to act as his representative in his constituency to attend meetings and important matters on his behalf. The disgruntled residents have alleged that Deol hasn't done any work as a lawmaker.

Punjab: 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, seen in Pathankot

In 2019, Deol won in the Gurdaspur constituency after defeating former lawmaker Sunil Jakhar from the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Peter Masih.

According to the parliament's attendance records, Deol was absent for 28 days during his first parliamentary session and has attended parliament only nine times.