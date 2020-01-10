It’s a Gang War, Don’t Make it a National Issue: Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut on Varsity Violence

New Delhi (Sputnik): Dozens of students, teachers, and staff of a premier university in India’s national capital were injured when unidentified masked men attacked them on campus on 5 January. Since then, many Bollywood celebrities, like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, and Richa Chaddha, have openly voiced their opinion against the violence.

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently on a promotional spree for her forthcoming film “Panga”, however, felt differently. She has likened the attack on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital with a “gang war” between two groups and felt that one should not make such incidents a national issue.

“The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It’s understood that there are two sides, namely JNUSU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university”, said the actress as quoted by the Indian publication the Hindustan times.

“I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both sides hurt; such things should not be made into a national issue. Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made a national issue because such issues don’t deserve it”, she added.

She also cited an example of a gang war during her college days in Chandigarh.

“I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside a boys hostel where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him”, she said.

Many students from JNU have been demonstrating on campus over various issues, including fee hikes, since October 2019. Some students also took to the streets to protest against a controversial Citizenship Amendment Law that was passed by India’s federal government. The law seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, but excludes Muslims from this amnesty.

During an interview with Indian media house India Today in 2018, Kangana spoke about how she finds the Indian prime minister to be a perfect role model. She also called herself a big fan of him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in “Panga”, a film inspired by the life of a national-level Kabbadi player from India. It depicts the ordeal of a mother to become successful.