Register
16:16 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration

    How 'NSA's Toolbox' Was Used by the Masterminds of the 'WannaCry' Epidemic

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    Web Safety: How Hackers Steal Your Data and How to Protect Yourself (4)
    0 1701

    In the early days of the computer era, most hacking was done by curious students who used "playful cleverness" to manipulate electronics. Later, the term "hacker" took on a negative connotation. But besides criminals and rogue actors, the modern hacking scene is also populated with hackers who work for the government.

    A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Hackers Who Leaked Tools For Global CyberAttack Set To Sell Secret Code
    In April of 2017, hacktivist group Shadow Brokers posted several archive files on the popular blogging platform Medium. According to posters, the files contained utilities that belonged to Equation – a hackers group which allegedly works for the National Security Agency.

    At first Shadow Brokers put the archives up for auction, but in the end the toolbox did not go to the highest bidder. For some reason the group posted passwords to the archives, releasing the genie out of the bottle.

    "Beasts" with names like ODDJOB, FUZZBUNCH, ETERNALBLUE and DOUBLEPULSAR were downloaded by thousands of Internet users from all over the world. With these tools even inexperienced programmers were able to gain access to various PCs, including those that use Linux and Solaris operating systems.

    Here is Watchguard CTO Corey Nachreiner talking about the leaked scripts on YouTube.

    The researchers mentioned there were 12 significant vulnerabilities in various versions of Windows, including what they said were up-to-date versions of Windows that could allow bad guys to remotely exploit Windows computers over the network. SMB vulnerabilities are a very big deal. Threats like Configure have used major SMB vulnerabilities in order to spread automatically.

    The appearance of the alleged "Big Brothers toolbox" out in the open led to heated debates about the US government's online spying ops, and about the NSA's ability to defend itself and eventually find the source of Shadow Brokers leaks. Some NSA critics, like the organization's former contractor Edward Snowden, said that the source should be easily identifiable.

    ​The massive leak of "government malware" led to serious consequences. In less than a month unknown bad guys compiled ransomware utilities, which spread across the Internet at the speed of light, infecting and locking Windows computers all over the world and demanding a ransom in bitcoins. According to researchers, malware called "WCry" or "WannaCry" use two utilities leaked by Shadow Brokers – ETERNALBLUE and DOUBLEPULSAR. The spread of WCry was stopped rather quickly by Microsoft and other software manufacturers taking action and warning users to install updates and patches. But other variations of WannaCry sprung up like jack-in-the-box, making it harder for anti-virus makers to thwart the epidemic.

    We'd love to get your feedback back at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Web Safety: How Hackers Steal Your Data and How to Protect Yourself (4)
    Tags:
    cybersecurity, virus, hacking, WannaCry virus, NSA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Impeachment Poll Cartoon
    Trump, You’re Fired ... Out of a Cannon ... Into the Sun
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok