Protesters Rally Against COVID-19 Health Pass in Paris

Live from Paris as protesters gather for a demonstration against health passes and obligatory vaccination for some categories of citizens.
French lawmakers passed a bill in July that requires medical workers and firefighters to be fully vaccinated or face work restrictions, including suspension from practising their occupation or a salary freeze.
The top French court upheld the restrictions in early August. The French are now required to obtain a health pass or a negative COVID-19 test to enter public venues. The measures aim to curb the spread of more contagious coronavirus mutations.
France has confirmed over 6.8 million cumulative COVID-19 infections and more that 115,000 related fatalities.
