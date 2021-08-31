Norwegian Directorate of Education Wants to Stop Distribution of Bibles at Schools

Christian knowledge used to be taught in Norwegian state schools as a compulsory subject for members of Lutheran churches. In recent decades, however, this has been replaced by a subject that is compulsory for all pupils, where both Christianity, other religions, and secular worldviews are taught on an equal basis.

The Norwegian Directorate of Education has argued that the distribution of Bibles, other religious writings, books, or objects as gifts at Norwegian schools may be contrary to the Education Act and asked municipalities to stop the practice.

The rule change comes on behalf of the Norwegian Humanist Association, which asked the directorate to make a statement on the issue, calling it "social pressure".

"In those cases where Bibles or other religious texts are needed in the teaching, you can solve it easily by using a class set – not by letting missionaries into the classroom", the organisation's leader Lars-Petter Helgestad told national broadcaster NRK.

Each year, around 15,000 copies of the Bible are distributed in Norwegian schools.

Minister for Children and Families Kjell Ingolf Ropstad of the Christian Democrat Party begged to disagree.

He argued that knowledge of the Christian faith and the Bible is an important part of the curriculum and that it, therefore, must be okay for Bibles to be distributed to students.

"No one is forcing the students to read the Bible they are given. We agree that it should not happen in the classroom. But here, I think they are overreacting. I don't understand why it should be a big issue", Ropstad said. "No one should be forced to accept or read the Bible. But neither does anyone. Students who do not want it, I'm sure they will not read it or just throw it away, and that will be fine", he added.

According to Ropstad, it is okay to distribute literature from other religions as well.

"These days, we distribute brochures from different parties, so students can learn about democracy and what different parties stand for", he noted.

The Norwegian Humanist Association was established in 1956 and has over 90,000 members. It describes it self as "not theistic" and repudiates "supernatural views of reality".