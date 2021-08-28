Cargo Ship Sinks in Aegean Sea, Crew Rescued, Reports Say

The Sea Bird cargo ship was sailing under the flag of Togo and transporting wheat from Ukraine to Tunisia. The vessel hit rocks near the island of Karavi in the southwestern part of the Aegean Sea.
The coast guard organized a major search and rescue operation, sending two patrol boats, five ships, and a navy helicopter to the site. All crew 16 crew members, who are Syrian citizens, were found.
Greece has also deployed three anti-pollution vessels to the site of the incident.
