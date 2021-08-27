Ex-Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Reportedly Admitted to Hospital

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to San Raffaele Hospital on Thursday, a source from his Forza Italia party told Reuters.
There were no further details about the condition of the 84-year-old billionaire, who was last in hospital in May, as he spent several days at the same hospital, located in Milan's province, Segrate.
Before that, the four-time prime minister was hospitalised in March and then again in early April, effectively spending 24 days in the medical facility under supervision. At that time, the hospitalisation was reportedly related to the side effects of the coronavirus infection he contracted last year.
In September 2020, Berlusconi was admitted to hospital with double pneumonia, which doctors caught in its early stages, as he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Berlusconi, who led three Italian governments from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and then between 2008 and 2011, called his COVID-19 diagnosis "the most dangerous challenge" he had ever encountered.
The ex-prime minister uses a pacemaker and had heart surgery in 2016.
