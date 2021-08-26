'Case of Font Gone Wrong': Coffee Shop in Ukraine Uses Logo Resembling Nazi Emblem

The owners of a coffee shop in Ukraine have issued an apology for using a logo that closely resembles the insignia of a certain infamous Nazi German organisation.
According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), the venue, called Café Escobar and located in a former synagogue in the city of Chernivtsi, used the logo in question last month “in a video that showed a filter holder emblazoned with the letters 'Essco,'” with the second and the third letter closely resembling the SS emblem stylised as a pair of lightning bolts.
"A coffeeshop with the symbols of the Nazi SS is located in Chernivtsi on Synagogue St. 31," Eduard Dolinsky, director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, complained on his Facebook page.
While the owners of the café declined a request for comment by the JTA, they later apologised on Facebook, claiming that it was all “a case of a font gone wrong,” as the media outlet put it.
"We didn’t make any Nazi references, we assure you! And sorry if this caused negative emotions. We apologise to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt," the owners wrote.
