UK Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russian Intelligence Detained in Germany

A UK citizen suspected of spying for Russian intelligence has been detained in Germany, the press office of the German prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.
"The accused is suspected of having collaborated with a foreign intelligence service since November 2020 at the latest … Until his arrest, David S. worked as a local employee at the British Embassy in Berlin. On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained during his work to a representative of a Russian intelligence service. In return for providing information, the accused received an unknown amount of cash," the press office said in a statement.
The UK citizen was detained in Potsdam on Tuesday, and his home and workplace have been searched. Berlin and London have cooperated to detain the suspect.
According to the British police, the suspect is 57 years old and was held on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in "intelligence agent activity."
