Register
06:18 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, 7 January 2021.

    'Absurd Inequality': Swedish Profs Against Booster Shots, Call to Vaccinate Poor Countries First

    © REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083343615_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b7e0b7415c2d2c19bc01783eb3588ec6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108111083577871-absurd-inequality-swedish-profs-against-booster-shots-call-to-vaccinate-poor-countries-first/

    According to Swedish professors, it is important to vaccinate globally both to save lives and to prevent the virus from mutating, as a broad spread is fraught with new strains. At the same time, it was conceded that vaccines are unlikely to provide lifelong protection.

    While Sweden is already preparing the rollout of third doses of COVID shots to the vulnerable population groups already this autumn, several professors have are insisting that  the population in poorer countries should be vaccinated first in order to avoid a global disaster.

    “We see no signs that anyone is losing immunity, but on the other hand there is nothing to suggest that these vaccines provide lifelong immunity. Instead booster shots will be needed, the only question is when and if everyone needs a refill dose,” state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said, announcing re-vaccination amid concerns of waning vaccine protection.

    Israel became the first country to offer a third dose to its population, while Germany and France plan to roll out the third dose to certain risk groups in September.

    Anna Mia Ekström, a professor of global infection epidemiology and chief physician of infection at the Karolinska Institute, has argued that it is unreasonable that the richer countries are now starting re-vaccination despite the fact that researchers don't fully agree that it is needed yet.

    “Right now, more than half of the citizens in high-income countries have received a first dose, and most even a second dose, while only 1 percent in low-income countries have received a first dose. So this is an absurd inequality we are talking about,” Anna Mia Ekström told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

    “We know that as an unvaccinated person you run a much greater risk of becoming ill and dying, and the pandemic also leads to catastrophic shutdowns with terrible consequences in the form of poverty, starvation and child mortality in poorer countries. That they get a first and a second dose is extremely much more important than that we in the richer countries give a third dose right now, which may only have a marginal effect,” she added.

    People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
    © AFP 2021 / PHILIP DAVALI
    'Not Realistic': Denmark, Iceland Say Vaccination Has Not Led to Herd Immunity
    She is supported by Ali Mirazimi, a fellow professor of clinical virology at the Karolinska Institute and part-time employee at the Swedish Public Health Agency. He also argued that instead of “pushing the button” after being prompted by signals from England and Israel about waning vaccine protection, the emphasis should be put on helping the poorer countries. According to Mirazimi, it is important to vaccinate globally both to save lives, and to prevent the virus from mutating.

    “If we have a broad spread somewhere else in the world, new strains of the virus can emerge. Sooner or later, there will be variants that the vaccine does not bite on, and then the carousel starts all over again,” he said. At the same time, he conceded that vaccines will “in all probability won't provide lifelong protection” and that “sooner or later the protection will disappear”.

    Earlier in August, the World Health Organisation WHO urged the rich countries to put the decision to administer booster shots on hold. The WHO hopes that at least 10 percent of the world's population will be vaccinated before offering a third dose.

    “I think it is entirely reasonable that we in Sweden and Finland will lead by example and say that we think that the WHO's appeal is fully reasonable, we support it,” Ekström concluded.

    Sweden has to date seen 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and about 15,000 fatalities, more than the rest of the Nordic countries combined. So far, it has fully vaccinated some 43 percent of its population.

     

    Related:

    Swedish Prof Doesn't Rule Out a Fifth COVID Shot
    Sweden Eyes Third COVID Shots Next Year, With Risk Groups Rolling Up Sleeves Already This Autumn
    Tags:
    Sweden, Scandinavia, COVID-19, coronavirus, vaccination
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse