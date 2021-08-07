Watch: Czech Prime Minister Babis Egged During Book Presentation, Police Say

"On Saturday, in the Prague suburb of Pruhonice, Prime Minister Andrej Babis held a presentation of his new book and an election rally. The police detained two people on suspicion of disturbing the public order, after one of them threw an egg at the Prime Minister," Chalupa said.
The minister's clothes were stained as a result of the egging. The police detained the thrower as well as one of the people who was actively defending him. In the meantime, Babis took cover in a nearby cafe.
Moment, kdy dostal Andrej Babiš vajíčkem.— Vojtěch Gibiš (@VojtechGibis) August 7, 2021
Zdroj: Facebook dezinformátora, odpírače roušek a očkování Patrika Tušla. pic.twitter.com/KEr4Wb6VfN
The police are also checking the information about those who painted crosses on the square where the event took place before it started.
In turn, a representative of an opposition movement told reporters that the crosses were there in memory of those who died from COVID-19 as a reminder of how Babis' government has mishandled the pandemic.
The prime minister's new book talks about his views on the development of the Czech Republic in the coming years, as well as the achievements of the recent past. The populist ANO party, established and headed by Babis, will participate in the upcoming 8-9 October parliamentary elections. It is currently leading in the opinion polls.
