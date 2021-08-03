'Large Police Operation' Reportedly Underway in Sweden’s Kristianstad After Mass Shooting

Several people have been injured after a suspected shooting in Sweden's Kristianstad.
Spokesman of the local police, Richard Lundqvist, said that at least two people are suspected of having received gunshot wounds.
A large police operation is underway. Ambulances have also arrived at the scene of the suspected shooting.
JUST NU: Två till sjukhus med ambulans efter skjutningen i Kristianstad • Skottlossning i området även i går.https://t.co/M0jcXZib13 pic.twitter.com/ECFbcOSSky— Expressen (@Expressen) August 3, 2021
"The injured were found in various places. We do not know much about the circumstances yet," Lundqvist said, as quoted by Aftonbladet.
The spokesperson added that the victims were found both indoors and outdoors, and it is still unclear where the shooting took place.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)