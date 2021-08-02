France Introduces New Measures to Curb Domestic Violence

PARIS (Sputnik) - New measures to curb domestic violence come into force in France starting Monday in an attempt to stop a rise in abuse, mainly of women, since early 2020, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin announced the plan late on Sunday in an interview with Le Parisien, unveiling the shocking statistics for violent deaths among couples over the period of the two lockdowns.

"I demand that domestic violence complaints become a priority [for the police] starting this Monday and there be a special officer in charge of the matter in every commissariat to monitor such cases," Darmanen told the newspaper.

Incidents involving domestic violence are becoming the main reason for police intervention, outstripping even anti-drug operations in frequency, the minister said, adding that about 45 such cases are reported per hour.

According to official statistics, 125 deaths were reported last year as a result of domestic violence — 102 women and 23 men. On average, these killings occur every three days. France also registered 238 attempted murders among couples in 2020.

In early May, domestic abuse made headlines in France after the brutal murder of a woman by her husband in the Merignac commune in the country's southwest. The man first wounded the woman with a rifle, then doused her with a flammable liquid and set her on fire in the middle of a street. Before the incident, the man had an eighteen-month prison sentence on his record.

The number of domestic violence abuses has grown sharply in France against the backdrop of the pandemic, a lawyer from Versailles specializing in domestic violence said in May. The number of alerts on the facts of domestic violence increased by 40% during the first lockdown in the spring of 2020 and by 60% during the second one in late 2020- early 2021.