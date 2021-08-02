Raging Wildfires Prompt Evacuation of 800 People in Pescara, Italy - Photos, Videos

At least five people were injured as a result of wildfires that spread across the Italian commune of Pescara, and about 800 people were evacuated from their homes amid the spread of wildfires in the 53-hectare Pineta Dannunziana nature reserve.
“We had to evacuate several homes and beach resorts due to the smoke. The biggest problem is the hot wind. We are doing the best we can to limit the damage,” Pescara Mayor Carlo Masci said.
Incendio a Pescara pic.twitter.com/iIGgoG4DDd— Fabio Lussoso (@Fabiomassimo180) August 1, 2021
questa è una scuola di Pescara pic.twitter.com/gdVsxLXJKf— ari🍦|| in Grecia a cantare Dancing Queen (@Pillypatata) August 1, 2021
According to Italy’s national fire service, more than 800 flare-ups were recorded last weekend.
cimitero di Ortona pic.twitter.com/AvomZIXPBi— ari🍦|| in Grecia a cantare Dancing Queen (@Pillypatata) August 1, 2021
Abruzzo in emergenza incendi. Riviera di Pescara pic.twitter.com/9F6L4XEs4C— Carmen (@TerzoTempo54) August 1, 2021
According to the country's national fire service, over 800 flare-ups were identified over the past weekend. Ground crews and two aircraft have been scrambled to extinguish the wildfires, la Repubblica reported.
#Pescara #1agosto, l’#incendio alla pineta Dannunziana filmato dall’elicottero Drago dei #vigilidelfuoco intervenuto per lo spegnimento pic.twitter.com/nt7oxVyapv— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 1, 2021
#Pescara, #incendio alla Pineta Dannunziana, dalle 14:30 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro con 5 squadre, 2 elicotteri e un Canadair: evacuate oltre 100 persone dalle abitazioni, un convento e due lidi balneari. Fiamme sotto controllo, operazioni in corso [#1agosto 20:30] pic.twitter.com/LLY0hNNfh6— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 1, 2021
