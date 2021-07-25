Missing UK Hiker: French Police Ask for Dental Records After Discovery of Possible Human Remains

Police in the French city of Bordeaux have asked for the dental records of missing British hiker Esther Dingley following the discovery of possible human remains in the Pyrenees, The Guardian reported on Sunday, quoting the woman's mother.
"The dentist is sending a scan of Esther’s teeth. We have to send it to the consulate in Bordeaux," the 74-year-old Ria Bryant said, as quoted by The Sunday Times.
Bryant, who moved to the Pyrenees last month to help search for her daughter, added that she would provide a DNA sample to help police establish if the recently discovered remains belong to Esther.
According to regional station Radio Huesca, two Spanish hikers found a skull with long hair on the French side of Port de la Glere. Police searched the site but found nothing of Dingley's belongings.
"We cannot say anything at the moment because the discovery of the bones is too recent and they must be properly analysed," French police chief Jean-Marc Bordinaro told The Daily Mirror.
Dingley disappeared on 22 November 2020 after she reached the summit of Pico Salvaguardia in Spain. From there she planned to cross into France before returning over the border through Port de la Glere.
