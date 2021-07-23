Five Women Fined in Grenoble, France for Wearing Burkinis in Swimming Pool, Prompting Evacuation

The Jean Bron pool complex in Grenoble, France, was evacuated after five women came there wearing burkinis to protest "discrimination against Muslims", as they demanded "the right to choose our swimsuit". At the same time, around 30 women blocked the entrance to the building for several hours, until they were dispersed by police.
"We are demanding the right to choose our swimsuit, whether covering, with long sleeves, short sleeves, or even topless", the group claimed.
The women who participated in the incident were banned from entering public pools for two months.
Many cities across France have imposed bans on burkinis in pools, on grounds of safety and hygiene, while a nationwide ban on burqas in public places has been in force since 2011.
