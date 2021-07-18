German Chancellor Merkel: Situation in Waterlogged Regions "Surreal" and "Terrifying"

German chancellor Angela Merkel said during the visit to a flood-afflicted region of Germany on 18 July that the situation is "surreal" and "horrifying", adding that the government will consider climate issues more urgently.
She also noted that authorities will provide financial aid to the victims of disastrous floods fast.
According to the chancellor, the government will meet on 21 July to put together a relief aid package for the flood-hit areas.
"It is shocking. I can almost say that the German language doesn't have words for the destruction that's been wreaked," she was quoted as saying.
At least 156 people have died in Germany since Tuesday after catastrophic floods blamed on global warming swept the country’s western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.
