German Police Slam ‘Gawkers’ for Blocking Rescue Efforts in Flooded Ahrweiler

Record rainfall caused the Ahr River to burst its banks this week, destroying homes, upending cars and collapsing a bridge in the commune in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
"Onlookers are blocking streets in Ahrweiler district, in particular in Friedrichstrasse. This causes temporary traffic disruption. Those who aren’t helping rescue services… are gawkers!" the police tweeted.
🚨Aus aktuellem Anlass🚨— Polizei Koblenz (@Polizei_KO) July 17, 2021
Schaulustige blockieren Straßen im Bereich #Ahrweiler, insbesondere die Friedrichstraße. Der Verkehr kommt dadurch zeitweise zum Erliegen.
Was die Hilfskräfte an den vielen Einsatzstellen nicht gebrauchen können sind Gaffer!#Hochwasserkatastrophe
Police closed several streets in the area after the extreme weather snapped electrical and phone cables. Work is underway throughout Ahrweiler to clear up debris and mudslides brought about by the flashflood.
Rhineland-Palatinate governor Malu Dreyer announced the launch of a donation account for those willing to contribute money to the crisis areas. The Ahrweiler administration pleaded with volunteers to stop offering help and supplies.
