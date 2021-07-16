Register
06:11 GMT16 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, a member of the medical staff prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris

    Over 1,200 Danes Sick With COVID-19 After Both Vaccine Shots

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083361294_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_40e45efc15b98ba63bc25d97058ae176.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107161083396509-over-1200-danes-sick-with-covid-19-after-both-vaccine-shots/

    While most of Denmark's inpatients are currently unvaccinated or had only one shot, the vaccines are said not to protect quite as well against the Delta variant, which is currently taking over Europe.

    A total of 1,233 fully vaccinated Danes have subsequently been infected with coronavirus, Danish Radio has reported.

    This data stems from the period between period 27 December 2020 and 30 June 2021 and corresponds to 0.08 percent of those 1,623,234 Danes that have received both vaccine shots and have gone through the entire waiting period for full protection.

    According to Professor Troels Lillebæk, the head of a department at the State Serum Institute, this is a "very small number" that "shows how effective the vaccines are".

    At the same time, he argued that the vaccines offer the benefit of a milder course of infection, should you become unlucky and catch the virus.

    "It is typically the case that once you have been vaccinated, you get a mild course and rarely end up in hospital. Most of the inpatients we see now are either unvaccinated or those who only received the first shot", Lillebæk said.

    Camilla Foged, a professor of vaccine design at the University of Copenhagen, called the figures "really nice".

    "You will always expect some to get sick. In the case of, say, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they have an efficiency of 94-95 percent. So there are always some that are not as well protected. So a little infection is to be expected", she said.

    Foged emphasised that full protection only comes two weeks after the second shot, cautioning young people to take care in the meantime.

    Vaccine shot
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    450 Fully Vaccinated Norwegians Sick With COVID-19
    Yet, the figures from the State Serum Institute are from winter and spring, when the dominant strain was Alpha, originating from the UK. Recently, a more contagious Delta variant that emerged in India has taken over. Therefore, Troels Lillebæk also expects an increase in the number of infections among those fully vaccinated.

    "It may be that the number gets a little bigger when the figures for the Delta virus come because it is a more contagious variant. But still, it won't change the picture that once one is vaccinated, the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalisation and death is very very low", Lillebæk said.

    According to Foged, the current figures suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccines is "slightly reduced" regarding the Delta strain.

    So far, Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has seen over 302,000 COVID-19 cases, with over 2,500 deaths.

    After a lull, the number of daily cases has once again jumped to May levels of over 1,000, despite the authorities having fully vaccinated over 40 percent of the population.

    Related:

    Denmark Surpasses France as EU Member With Highest Taxes
    Denmark to Vaccinate Children 'as Soon as Possible', Paediatricians Remain Sceptical
    Tags:
    vaccination, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse