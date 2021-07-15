Register
07:08 GMT15 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Beach handball Euro; Day 4: 5 July 2019 – Quarter Final Women – Denmark-Norway 2:1 (11:9, 16:19, 7:6)

    Panties in a Twist: Norwegian Beach Handball Squad Furious After Being Pressured to Wear Bikini

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Marcus Cyron / Beach handball Euro 2019 Quarter Final Women DEN-NOR
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083388788_0:133:1280:853_1200x675_80_0_0_ed1fc1e92829cdff380af1c938493d25.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107151083388727-panties-in-a-twist-norwegian-beach-handball-squad-furious-after-being-pressured-to-wear-bikini/

    In what a Norwegian commentator dubbed the "panties crisis", the Norwegian team's little rebellion against the sports attire seen as uncomfortable and degrading was quashed.

    At the ongoing European Championships in beach handball, the game attire has landed in the spotlight. Particularly, the very specific rules for how ladies should be dressed in their nether regions, where several centimetres of cloth matter.

    Norway has long fought against the dress code in women's beach handball. Ahead of the European Championships in Bulgaria, a protest was launched, but the European Handball Federation EHF subsequently reacted and had its way.

    "Women should wear a bikini where the top should be a tight-fitting sports bra with deep openings at the arms. The bottom must not be more than ten centimetres on the sides", the international regulations say.

    The Norwegian Beach Handball Association has long been pushing for the international regulation demanding tight-fitting sports bras and bikini bottoms to be abolished. Before the European Championships in Bulgaria, they planned to protest against the regulations and play in thigh-length tights.

    The Norwegian ladies were even prepared to pay the fines that the violation would entail. But as the premiere match against Hungary approached, things got more complicated.

    "First we were told about a fine of 50 euros per person per match, something that would have landed us a fine of about 4,850 euros. We accepted that", player Katinka Haltvik told the national broadcaster NRK. "However, just before the match we were told that we will be disqualified if we play like that. So we had to go with the bikini bottoms".

    "It's so embarrassing and hopeless, a total 'good night'. We would have gladly paid the fine if it was all about that. The whole team has our full support no matter what they have to do", Norwegian Handball Association Chairman Kåre Geir Lio said.

    In the next segment of what Norwegian commentator Leif Welhaven dubbed the "panties crisis", Norway intends to submit a letter of protest, having received the support of Sweden, Denmark, and France.

    ​The French national team manager, Valérie Nicolas, backed Norway wholeheartedly.

    "It's unfair. Money and fines should not be part of the discussion. To create change, nations must stand together, and we are doing it now. If nothing changes before the next championship, I will put pressure for us to play exactly as we want, and take the consequences that follow", Nicolas told the newspaper Verdens Gang.

    Nicolas stressed that the change is absolutely necessary.

    "We have lost players due to the suits. The players tell me they are uncomfortable, feel naked, and watched. It is a sport with a lot of movement and you are hindered by the bikini. There is also discomfort associated with menstruation, and not least religion", Nicolas explained.

    The European Handball Federation EHF explained that they have merely clarified the list of penalties for the Norwegian Federation, but that disqualification was never an option.

    Related:

    A Juneteenth of Its Own: Demands for Slavery Abolition Day Flare Up in Norway in US' Footsteps
    'Embarrassing': Green Politician Blames Norway for Deadly Heat Wave in North America
    Norwegian Girl Got Bigger Boobs After COVID Vaccine But Expert Says It's Nothing to Worry About
    Tags:
    bikini, handball, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse