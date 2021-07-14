Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Demonstrators in Paris Protesting Against Tougher COVID Curbs

Sputnik is live from Paris as residents of the French capital hold unsanctioned marches against stricter COVID-related measures promised by President Emmanuel Macron.
At Boulevard de Bonne Nouvelle, the police have been forced to fire tear gas to disperse the crowds.
The demonstrations, held on on Bastille Day, come in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron's speech in which he vowed to impose tougher restrictions in the country that would mainly affect unvaccinated people.
Although his remarks caused a rapid increase in the tempo of vaccinations among the French, certain groups, including the Yellow Vests, criticised the president.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)