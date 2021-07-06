France to React to Russia's New Wine Law After Assessing Impact, Foreign Ministry Says

"[Agriculture Minister] Julien Denormandie and [Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade] Frank Riester are very closely following the implications of this document, which we are now analysing. As soon as we have an understanding of all restrictions, we will react in the coming days at the bilateral level in relations with Russia, but also at the European level, in order to protect the interests of our producers", Le Drian said at the French National Assembly on Tuesday.
He noted that if Russia is found violating the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), then it could face consequences.
"I hope that the dialogue will help resolve this situation", the French minister added.
Last Friday, Russia adopted amendments to the law on state regulation of alcohol turnover, which, in particular, allow the use of the term "champagne" in Russia only in relation to domestic products produced in Russia. Based on the adopted law, imported products fall under the category of "sparkling wine".
All comments
Show new comments (0)