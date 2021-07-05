French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Group UMC's Reaction to Russian Label Law

"The embassy has no comment to make on the issue at this stage", the French mission's press service said.
The law, signed last Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, stipulates that non-Russian champagne producers must label their products as "sparkling wine" the Russian market.
In the European Union and many other countries the name "champagne" is legally protected to be used exclusively for sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France.
Earlier in the day, UMC Director General David Chatillon told Sputnik that the Russian law was "unacceptable," adding that he could not rule out the possibility of French champagne producers suspending deliveries to Russia. The official mentioned that the organisation would ask diplomats from France and the European Union to muster efforts to change it.
