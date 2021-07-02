Blast Rocks Romania's Black Sea Petromidia Refinery - Video

A safety perimeter has been delimited in the area of the explosion, the danger of explosions and a new fire are high.

An explosion occurred on Friday at the Petromidia Refinery in Navodari, Romania; two people were injured, according to Digi24 media outlet.

Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said that the impact on the environment could be major.

​From the first evaluations of ANM, the cloud of smoke is moving towards the sea, not towards the shore, the minister added. He noted that there's a mobile laboratory on site to monitor air quality.

Eight fire trucks, two ambulances and one mobile intensive care unit were sent to the scene.

Petromidia is currently the largest refinery in Romania. The refinery is operated by Rompetrol Rafinare. The company is owned by KMG International and by the Romanian state through its Ministry of Energy.

Rompetrol is the main brand of KMG International, a group owned by KazMunayGas, the national oil and gas company in Kazakhstan. At Petromidia, 4.8 million tonnes of raw materials were processed last year (1.16 million tonnes of gasoline and over 2.6 million tonnes of diesel and aviation fuel).