Videos: Czech Authorities Confirm 1st Death From Tornado, Number of Injuries Rises to 300 – Reports

On Thursday, the tornado devastated seven villages and the town of Hodonin not far from the border with Austria and Slovakia. Previously, the authorities reported no fatalities and some 150 injured people.
“The storm in the South Moravian Region has claimed at least one life,” the head of a hospital in Hodonin told the Czech Television.
Some people reportedly remain under the debris of their houses.
JUST IN - Rare tornado devastates a town in the Czech Republic.pic.twitter.com/6XQQ12e4zm— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 24, 2021
Šílený… pic.twitter.com/S4uyGIdsjy— Michal Jimramovský (@MJimramovsky) June 24, 2021
The disaster also reportedly left some 120,000 households without electricity and caused huge traffic jams on the Prague-Bratislava highway.
The search and rescue operation is underway, with Czech military as well as Czech, Austrian and Slovak doctors and firefighters involved in it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)