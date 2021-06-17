Swiss Police Reportedly Evacuate Train in Daeniken City Due to 'Situation That Could Pose Threat'

Swiss police on Thursday stopped a train in the city of Daeniken and evacuated its passengers due to a potentially dangerous situation, local media outlet Blick reported, citing Solothurn cantonal police sources.
"A train has to be evacuated because of a threat situation", a police spokesman told Blick, without providing details.
The SBB, Swiss Federal Railways, told Blick that the incident is expected to affect numerous local and long-distance connections, with some trains facing the possibility of delay or cancellation.
A video was shared on social media, allegedly filmed from the stopped train, showing a police presence at the Daeniken rail station.
"IC Bern-Zurich. Standing in Däniken, more and more police are arriving. No further travel possible because of a "police operation". What's going on there?", the user questioned in the video caption.
June 17, 2021
June 17, 2021
As yet there have been no official statements from the canton police.
All comments
Show new comments (0)