Watch Macron Get Slapped in the Face During Tour of France

French President Emmanuel Macron received an unpleasant welcome during a tour of the department of Drome, southeastern France on Tuesday, with an unidentified man slapping him in the face as he approached residents to shake hands.
The incident was caught on camera, with a beared man wearing glasses and a face mask slapping the president hard enough for him to be pushed back. Macron's security detail immediately rushed in to detain the man, with local gendarmerie also stepping in to assist.
🇫🇷 FLASH - Emmanuel #Macron s’est fait gifler par un homme s’écriant "À bas la macronie !", lors d’une visite à #Tain. (via @AlexpLille) #Drôme pic.twitter.com/ncLhQymiET— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) June 8, 2021
Elysee Palace later confirmed that the incident took place, and indicated that two people were arrested.
It's not immediately clear what specific grievances prompted the man to attack Macron, with the individual shouting "Down with Macronie!" shortly before he slapped the president.
