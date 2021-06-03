Fire Breaks Out on Upper Floor of Nuevo Madrid Hotel in Spanish Capital

A major fire has broken out at Madrid's Hotel Nuevo — with images showing flames leaping up one corner of the multi-storey building's facade.
The hotel, situated in the Pius XII neighbourhood next to the northern section of the M-30 urban motorway ring in the Spanish capital, caught fire on Thursday.
Initial reports from the Spanish media said there were no indications yet of the fire's cause, or whether anyone had been injured.
— Gonzalo (@GquirogaGonzalo) June 3, 2021
— MGlo (@maglocd) June 3, 2021
Firefighters and engines from at least five fire stations were attending the scene, La Vanguardia reported.
— xevt - xhvt (@xevtfm) June 3, 2021
Drivers on the ring road captured videos of the inferno.— IÑAKI 🧠🗣 (@kakymony) June 3, 2021
— Olatzis💕 (@olatz_hq) June 3, 2021
The letters of the hotel's roof sign were even seen to ignite.
— xevt - xhvt (@xevtfm) June 3, 2021
— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) June 3, 2021
