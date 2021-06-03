Plane From Chad Evacuated at Paris Airport Over Bomb Threat

An Air France plane travelling from N'Djamena to Paris has been evacuated upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport due to the suspected presence of an explosive device on board, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.
The plane successfully landed at the airport without incident and was isolated, the minister added.
In response to the suspected bomb threat, the government has set up an interministerial crisis unit, bringing together the head of government and several ministers, including the minister for Europe and foreign affairs, the minister of the armed forces, and the minister of transport.
