GCHQ Breached Human Rights by Bulk Interception of Communications, European Court Rules

Government Communications Headquarters, or GCHQ, is based in a large doughnut-shaped building in Cheltenham in the west of England. It is involved in accessing, analysing and disrupting the communications of Britain’s “adversaries”.

Britain's GCHQ breached people’s fundamental human rights by intercepting huge amounts of email, text, WhatsApp and other electronic conversations, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

The Guardian reported that Judge Pinto de Albuquerque said he believed GCHQ had opened the gates for an electronic “Big Brother”.

GCHQ was taken to court by a pressure group, Big Brother Watch, in 2013 following revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that they, along with the NSA in the United States were hoovering up vast amounts of communications globally.

The British government argued bulk interception was critical for national security and had helped uncover several terrorist threats.

On its website GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming writes: “History shows that GCHQ has helped shorten wars, thwart terrorist attacks and apprehend serious criminals. To do that we produce intelligence to support policy makers in their decisions and enable partners, such as the military or law enforcement, to take action.”

The 17 judges of the Grand Chamber, based in Strasbourg, ruled the UK had breached the “right to respect for private and family life communications” and the “right to freedom of expression.”

​But, confusingly the judgement said: "The court considered that, owing to the multitude of threats states face in modern society, operating a bulk interception regime did not in and of itself violate the Convention.”

The British government has not yet commented on the ruling.

Although Britain left the European Union on 1 January 2020 it remains subject to the European Court of Human Rights, which is an adjunct of the 49-member Council of Europe.