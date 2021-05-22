Stabbing Attack in Amsterdam Kills 1 Person, Injures 4, Reports Say

The police have reportedly detained a male suspect but are lacking direct evidence that the 29-year-old had terrorist motives. All other versions remain in consideration, in the meantime.
#Breaking: Just in - At least one person dead 4 others injured, after a man went on a stabbing spree in central #Amsterdam in the #Netherlands. Police says the suspect has been apprehended and arrested. pic.twitter.com/bUCF4pPrne— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) May 21, 2021
The attacks took place in the De Pijp neighbourhood very close to Amsterdam city centre. The injured individuals were taken to a hospital.
All comments
Show new comments (0)