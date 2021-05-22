Londoners Rally in Solidarity With Palestinians

A rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is taking place in London, on the second day of a ceasefire in the conflict.
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in East Jerusalem in early May spiralled into the worst violence in years between Hamas and the Jewish state. Thousands of rockets were exchanged between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck on Thursday night.
The 11-day hostilities killed 243 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 in Israel.
