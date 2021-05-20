Pro-Israel Demonstrators Take to Streets in Berlin

Sputnik is live from Berlin, Germany, where people are taking to the streets to show their support for Israel in the wake of the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This comes as US President Joe Biden recently called for a "significant de-escalation" between Israelis and Palestinians during a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The Israeli Defence Forces previously stated that since the start of hostilies by Hamas and Israel's response "Operation Guardian of the Walls", around 4,070 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into the country, of which 610 launches were unsuccessful.
