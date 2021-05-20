Large Fire Erupts in Hague Residential Compound - Photos

Mayor Jan van Zanen, who arrived at the scene in the Schilderswijk neighbourhood, said that a fire breaking out in the middle of a residential area was "frightening."
"Many people who have left their homes feel insecure and are in shock. Firefighters are doing everything they can to get the fire under control as quickly as possible", he said.
The Hague fire renders 40 households homeless, destroys mosque: A massive fire which swept through an apartment block in a residential part of The Hague on Thursday morning has... https://t.co/4mBRQD6NFC #guestpost #europeannews #europenews pic.twitter.com/ixDu6NCbwc— @network_easy (@Network_Easy) May 20, 2021
Draadje brand in Den Haag. Hoewel dit een calamiteit/incident opzichzelf is, zijn de gevolgen enorm.— Nur Icar (@IcarNur) May 20, 2021
Al jaren zijn er klachten van bewoners over slechte isolatie van de panden en slechte inpandige luchtkwaliteit. Tevens fungeert de buurt als drukke route richting centrum. /1 pic.twitter.com/hohhfx1Sd8
Door de verwoestende brand aan de #Wouwermanstraat in #DenHaag zijn volgens de brandweer zo’n veertig woningen onbewoonbaar. De circa vijftig bewoners worden elders opgevangen. Door de brand tijden tramlijnen 9, 11 en 12 om. pic.twitter.com/uKJKo2FI9y— Redactie District8.net (@RedactieD8) May 20, 2021
The city administration said the cause of the fire was not known. The blaze spread to the El Fath mosque. A chief cleric told the press that a thousand Korans had been destroyed by the fire.
